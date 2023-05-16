Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 208 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

