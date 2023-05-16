Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 50,102 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,102 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

