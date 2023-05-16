Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.45 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

