Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

