Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

