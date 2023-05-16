Uniswap Price Reaches $5.10 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $35.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00018821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00329846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.12281232 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 677 active market(s) with $35,714,632.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

