Mizuho Boosts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $43.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 446.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Syneos Health by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

