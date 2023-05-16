Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $523,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.3 %

HSIC stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.