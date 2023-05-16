First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 84,930 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $83,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.21 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

