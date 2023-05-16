Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2783 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Spectris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEPJY opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Spectris has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Get Spectris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.10) to GBX 4,265 ($53.43) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.