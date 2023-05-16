Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.92. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kion Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

