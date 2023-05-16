Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Shares of FTCO opened at 7.25 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a 1 year low of 5.25 and a 1 year high of 7.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.26.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
