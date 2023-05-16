Short Interest in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Declines By 16.6%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,780,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,525,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,872,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,737,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,531,349.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $4,984,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,525,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,872,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,326,815 shares of company stock worth $9,074,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNTE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

