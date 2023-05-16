Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Rises By 9.4%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.84. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

