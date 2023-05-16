Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Rises By 9.4%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.84. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

