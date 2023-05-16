J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

