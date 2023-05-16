Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Decreases By 14.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KFFB opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

