Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Decreases By 14.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of KFFB opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 307.69%.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
