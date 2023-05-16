Short Interest in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Increases By 6.1%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 631,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.17.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,889,581. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 287,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 333.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,575 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

