Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Drops By 8.0%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IVA opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

IVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

