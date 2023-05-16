Short Interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Drops By 9.6%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.