Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Karooooo Stock Up 3.7 %

Karooooo Increases Dividend

KARO opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Karooooo’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

