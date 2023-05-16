Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
