Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

