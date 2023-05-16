Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRSH opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

