JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JanOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAN opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.84. JanOne has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

Featured Stories

