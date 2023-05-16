Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $216,347. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.60.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.