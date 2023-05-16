monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.84.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

