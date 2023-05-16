Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 469 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

