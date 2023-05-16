Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $25.00 at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Toast has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $636,326.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,569. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Toast by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $3,453,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toast by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

