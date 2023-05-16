Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 847.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 44.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.25. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

