Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,900 ($23.80) in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,875.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

