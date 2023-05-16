Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of AFRM opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.17. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affirm by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 239,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 101,406 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 25,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 591,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 589,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

