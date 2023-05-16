HC Wainwright Trims Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price to $15.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARAGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 204.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

