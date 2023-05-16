Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $426.21 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $351.90 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

