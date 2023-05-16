Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.