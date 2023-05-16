Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $47.00 at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $631.96.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.17 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 37.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,503,000 after acquiring an additional 556,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

