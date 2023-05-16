Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lithia Motors Price Performance

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $216.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.96 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

