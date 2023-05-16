Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 609,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,611,000 after acquiring an additional 365,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Sysco by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

