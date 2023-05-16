Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 304 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after acquiring an additional 285,636 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

FNF stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 28.40.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

