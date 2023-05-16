Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $241.65 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

