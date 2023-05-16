Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

