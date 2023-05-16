Bank of America Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.
NU Stock Performance
NYSE:NU opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 1.03. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
