Bank of America Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 1.03. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

