Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Investment analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Data I/O Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.
Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.
