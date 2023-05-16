Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Investment analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 337,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

