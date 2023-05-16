Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $135.42.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

