NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,576,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,633,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 902,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

