CIBC Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Neutral

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

