Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 294,601 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 294,601 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,216,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.