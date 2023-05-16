China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMAKY opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

