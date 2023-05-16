China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMAKY opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.
About China Minsheng Banking
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.