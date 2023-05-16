Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 397 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.6 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.