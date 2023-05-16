Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $696,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in State Street by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

