Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

WMB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

WMB stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

