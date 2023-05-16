CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Securities

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

